In the opening round of the WTA-1000 Indian Wells 2021, World No. 44 Shelby Rogers will take on World No. 62 Anhelina Kalinina. Shelby Rogers has had an up-and-down run recently. After defeating World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the 3rd round of the 2021 US Open, she lost to World No. 150 and eventual champion Emma Raducanu (now World No. 22) in straight-sets. She then played at the 2021 Chicago Classic where she defeated former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and then lost to WTA Tour debutant Mai Hontama.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO