CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?

By Chadwick Benefield
KISS 106
KISS 106
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!

1061evansville.com

Comments / 7

Related
KISS 106

Nightmares End Haunted House-Huge Indoor/Outdoor Attraction In Kentucky

Have you ever heard the family that scares together stays together? It's true of the Alder family from Hopkinsville, Kentucky. They've been scaring together for 17 years. Everyone is looking for the scariest, most unique, terrifying, and fun haunted houses this time of year. We have been searching high and low to find ones within a decent driving distance we think you all will absolutely love.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Female Owned & Operated Tattoo Shop in Indiana Goes Viral on TikTok – See Why

One Indiana tattoo shop has gone viral on TikTok for all the right reasons and we are 100% here for it!. It is no secret that I love tattoos. They are a beautiful form of artful self-expression and often can be a way to commemorate an experience, memory, or milestone. I myself have several and many of them do have deep meaning for me. I have a cassette tape on the inside of my left arm with the words "Rule 62," which is a reference to my recovery and one that I got to celebrate my first full year of sobriety. I also have a boombox with a hidden semi-colon in the knobs to share that my story was not over.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

In Indiana’s Most Haunted Cemetery Lives The Ghost of Stiffy Green

Growing up in western Vido County, IN, I knew the legend of Stiffy Green. I heard the story of an old man and his dog that were so close that even death could not separate them. So, my friends and I decided to go check the mausoleum for ourselves. Here is the chilling true story of what happened to my friends and me one night back in the early eighties.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Lewisburg, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
KISS 106

Bowling, Laser Tag, Arcades, & More Coming To Showplace Cinemas Locations in KY, IL, & IN

Showplace Cinemas locations throughout the Evansville area are about to look a lot different in the near future. After a year that where cinemas were virtually shut down due to the pandemic, movies are finally returning to the big screen, and Showplace Cinemas has decided to make some major improvements to offer much more than popcorn and movies for its guests. As you know, Showplace Newburgh made some huge upgrades a few years ago when they introduced us to the Newburgh Family Entertainment Center which features an arcade, bowling lanes, laser tag, and restaurant. Following the success of that, other Showplace Cinemas locations will be making similar upgrades.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
KISS 106

These Tennessee Stop Signs Are The Most Epic Stop Signs You’ll Ever See

It's usually easy to spot a stop sign when you are approaching it, but if you ever come across these stop signs in Tennessee, you'll pay even more attention. Stop signs are pretty generic. The red octagon sign with the word "STOP" printed in white on there is pretty recognizable. We come across them multiple times in a day. They have become something we see, but never really examine. Sometimes people don't even see them at all and just drive past them, but that's a diffrent story.
TENNESSEE STATE
KISS 106

Black Annie- The Terrifying Boonville, Indiana Legend

Boonville, Indiana is home to one of the most chilling ghost stories in the state of Indiana, Black Annie. Growing up in Boonville, I always heard about the Legend of Black Annie in the woods of Scales Lake. I actually lived right by those woods throughout high school and would hike the trails quite often. Although, walking the woods at night was only for the brave at heart. While it's a beautiful area, the legend of Black Annie was enough to terrify anyone walking through the woods.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haunted House#The Cave#Bats#Fox 45 News Dayton#Newsweek#The Haunted Cave#Best Haunted Attraction#The Usa#Reader S Choice#Youtubers Michael#Abbey
KISS 106

Huge New Trunk Or Treat Event Coming To Popular Owensboro Parking Lot

Owensboro Greater Realty Company wants to make this Halloween a little sweeter for families in our community and you can help. Trunk or Treat events have become a huge part of what makes the Halloween holiday so much fun. They allow families and children to collect sweet treats in a safe and secure place and still have a super fun time.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

City of Evansville Searching for 2021 Civic Center Christmas Tree

I know, I know. Halloween hasn't even happened yet and we're already talking about Christmas. But, as I'm sure you know, planning for the holiday season practically starts as soon as summer officially comes to an end and we realize there are only a few months left in the year (basically after Labor Day). Unless you're the ultimate procrastinator, chances are you've had at least one thought about the holidays over the past month or so. I'll go out on a limb and say that thought more than likely revolved around gifts for people in your life. You may have also thought about when you're going to get the decorations out of storage and start giving your house that Christmas feel. The City of Evansville has been doing the same thing, and they're hoping you can help with the most important part of their holiday decorations — the Christmas Tree.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KISS 106

New App Update Adds Shake to Report Feature – No It’s Not Putting Your Friends in Facebook Jail

The latest update to the Facebook app has added a new feature that you may not be aware of and it could be creating some problems for you and your online friends. I was scrolling through Facebook today when I ran across what appears to be a screenshot of someone else's Facebook post - you know when someone types out a big status update and someone else takes a screenshot and then shares it? It was one of those.
CELL PHONES
KISS 106

Good News Hoosiers – Indiana is One of the States With the Fewest Bullying Problems

Well here is some good news to share about the Hoosier state, and I'm so glad that I figured out it was good news. At first, I completely misunderstood the results of this report, and I was preparing to write about how bad the bullying problem is in Indiana. Thankfully, the opposite is true here - according to this report, there are only four other states with fewer bullying problems than Indiana. But what does that really mean?
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy