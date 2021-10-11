CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Love is a human right': India sprinter Dutee Chand tells her coming out story

By Susan Ninan
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian sprinter Dutee Chand [she/her], 25, came out publicly as a lesbian in 2019, and is recorded as one of her country's first out LGBTQ+ sportspeople. Chand is India's current women's 100m champion, and competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. Chand was suspended from athletics by the IAAF in 2014 due to perceived female hyperandrogenism but that ruling was reversed in 2015 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

