'Love is a human right': India sprinter Dutee Chand tells her coming out story

You won a Gold Medal in the 2021 European Indoor Championships at Toruń, Poland in the 60 m event in 7.03 second? Tell us more about this exceptional achievement of yours?. The year 2021 has been an extremely good year for me. And the starting point of it has been my victory in Torun. Coming in Poland I knew I had a shot at medals, but I wanted the shiny golden one. People were expecting things from me and for the first time I was confronted with this new position, where you have a new type of pressure on you. Getting the title, running a national record and the world lead over the distance in the same race has made a big impact on me. After Toruń I found in me a very new motivation going into summer and leading to the Olympics. I knew I was capable of running sub 11 and in my diary I wrote down “I can run 10.90”.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO