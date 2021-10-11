CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could green energy solve the UK’s gas shortages?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you might have heard, the UK is currently undergoing a gas shortage. Winter is coming, British homes are woefully uninsulated and many in the country are now facing a pile-up of issues, from soaring gas bills and the petrol crisis, to raised taxes and benefit cuts. It’s a catastrophic cocktail that could push people into serious fuel poverty over the colder months. But why are we in this nightmare scenario? And what can it teach us about the future of transitioning to cleaner energy sources?

power-technology.com

RES and Octopus Energy to develop green hydrogen plants in UK

UK-based energy companies RES and Octopus Energy have entered a partnership to develop green hydrogen plants across the UK with a £3bn ($4.1bn) investment. RES and Octopus Renewables, the generation arm of Octopus Energy Group, will combine their capital and knowledge to build and operate green hydrogen plants. The companies...
TechRadar

Hydrogen energy could be the key for ensuring the UK's Net Zero future

The UK’s continuing energy crisis has so far seen gas prices soaring to record levels, a number of suppliers going bust and significant increases in typical household energy bills. However, what this crisis has also made quite clear is that we need an energy system that is sustainable and dependable enough to comfortably supply the nation with power.
Daily Mail

Gas price crisis claims TWO more energy firms: Pure Planet and Colorado Energy cease trading leaving 250,000 customers in limbo facing increased bills

Two more energy suppliers have ceased trading amid soaring wholesale energy prices leaving thousands of homes facing higher bills. The 100 per cent renewable energy supplier Pure Planet and Colorado Energy have both collapsed in the face of the fuel price crisis, it was confirmed today. The companies are the...
The Independent

Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.A higher...
The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
KETV.com

Mid-American Energy: Natural gas bills could jump 96% this winter

DES MOINES, Iowa — MidAmerican Energy said Tuesday Iowa customers should expect higher natural gas bills this winter that may increase by 46% to 96%. The company said natural gas market prices have more than doubled from this time last year. MidAmerican said increased global demand coupled with both limited production and inventory have heavily increased the cost for the company to purchase natural gas.
theedgemarkets.com

Could tidal energy be an option to solve power woes?

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 13): Tidal energy could make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation movement if it is able to get off the ground and scale up to become competitive in the energy market. Tidal energy is power produced by the surge of ocean waters during the rise and fall...
theiet.org

Spare wind energy could power hydrogen storage to supply UK in winter

Renewable hydrogen produced by energy from UK wind farms which is then stored in disused oil and gas fields could help to avoid future winter energy supply crunches without exacerbating climate change. According to new research published by the Energy Networks Association (ENA), the country’s wind and solar farms produce...
erienewsnow.com

Energy crisis could force more UK factories to close

British companies that produce steel, paper, glass, cement, ceramics and chemicals say they will be forced to close factories or pass on rising costs to consumers unless the UK government provides relief from soaring energy prices. The industries, which are major users of natural gas and electricity, are reeling from...
IBTimes

Green Energy Springs From Abandoned UK Coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. The carbon-intensive colliery, near the town of Seaham on the windswept northeast English coast, hauled coal from deep underground until its closure in 1991.
The Independent

UK energy crisis - live: MPs urge government to prevent factory closures, amid plans for new green levy on gas

Record energy prices could increase even more as the government is reportedly planning to introduce new “green” charges for gas.A new strategy will be published before the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, which commits the government to cutting the price of electricity and imposing a levy on gas bills to fund low-carbon heating, according to The Times.It comes after PM Boris Johnson said Britain aims to produce “clean power” by 2035 as part of a goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that decarbonising the UK’s power supply would ensure that households are...
power-technology.com

Energy bills in the UK could rise as much as 30% in 2022

Cornwall Insight has forecast that the energy price cap, which was set at a record £1,277 a year from 1 October, will be increased further in spring 2022 if the energy crisis continues. “With wholesale gas and electricity prices continuing to reach new records, successive supplier exits during September 2021,...
Telegraph

Could flat-pack homes solve Britain’s housing crisis?

It was from the smouldering ruins of the Blitz that Britain built its first generation of prefabricated homes – sometimes known as “flat-pack” or “modular” houses. Cheap and quick to build, they answered a stark economic need during the austere post-war years, providing comfortable homes for some 156,000 families in the late-Forties. But they were not built to last. Within a few decades, most started to degrade. “Prefab” soon became a byword for a shoddy home; a nightmare for any ambitious, middle-class family.
discoverestevan.com

Gas Prices Climbing Across Canada As Energy Resource Shortage Continues

Many Canadians are looking forward to traveling this weekend to be with family for thanksgiving. But anyone looking to drive to meet family may encounter some sticker shock once they reach a gas station to fill up. Gas prices across Saskatchewan and Canada have been explosively rising, as an international...
