Could green energy solve the UK’s gas shortages?

As you might have heard, the UK is currently undergoing a gas shortage. Winter is coming, British homes are woefully uninsulated and many in the country are now facing a pile-up of issues, from soaring gas bills and the petrol crisis, to raised taxes and benefit cuts. It’s a catastrophic cocktail that could push people into serious fuel poverty over the colder months. But why are we in this nightmare scenario? And what can it teach us about the future of transitioning to cleaner energy sources?