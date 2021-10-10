Lamb Review: An Uneventful Folktale

Horror is not a film genre I’m particularly drawn to. I am a movie critic, though, so I’ve seen quite a lot of it anyhow. Though I do my best to remain objective as a reviewer, I must admit the slasher end of the horror spectrum is hard for me to relate to. I struggle to find anything positive (let alone constructive) to say about those titles. The good news for me and those like me is that the horror form has consistently nurtured the other, more nuanced, side of the spectrum over the years too. Recent projects like “Midsommer,” “The Lighthouse” and “Get Out” stretch and bend the tropes beyond recognition in their pursuit of new and interesting psychological angles. Blood and jump scares aren’t always necessary, these daring films propose, because the range of what contemporary audiences will find frightening is as broad and unpredictable as the human imagination itself.

