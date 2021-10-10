CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamb Review: An Uneventful Folktale

By Emanuel Ortiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamb is the latest film by Distributor, A24, known for Oscar-winning films such as Minari, The LightHouse, and many other horror films such as Saint Maud and the Hereditary. At this point, A24 has been synonymous with great-quality indie and horror films. When the trailer for the film was first revealed boasting another classic horror title from A24, fans were reasonably excited to see what was in store with this strange story. Unfortunately, this film has been mismarketed as a Horror-Thriller, when in reality, it’s more of a Drama that features a few moments of “thrill.”

