Singapore to Forge on With Economic Recovery, Central Bank on Hold
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's economy will stay on its recovery path in the third quarter but the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has clouded the outlook and will likely prompt the central bank to stay on hold, a Reuters poll showed. Eleven of 13 economists forecast the Monetary...
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indonesia’s central bank will hold interest rates steady next week to bolster the economy as activity stalled by the recent devastating COVID-19 wave gradually gathers pace, according to a Reuters poll of economists. Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank Indonesia (BI) has slashed its benchmark seven-day...
China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates steady on Tuesday, taking a breather after its first rate hike in nearly three years in August, but flagged further tightening could come as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt. The Bank of Korea held benchmark interest...
The Polish central bank, the National Bank of Poland (NBP), is reportedly planning to raise its gold reserves by 100 tons in 2022. According to bank governor Adam Glapinski, the objective of this decision is to prepare Poland for “the most unfavourable circumstances.”. Gold’s Safe Haven Status. In his remarks...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank is set to release its monetary policy statement on Oct.14, according to an update to its calendar on Thursday. The city state will also release advanced estimates of third quarter gross domestic product data on the same day. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
Central banks continue to add gold to their reserves. Global central bank reserves increased by a net 28.4 tons in August, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. Gross central bank gold purchases came in at 30 tons. India led the way, adding another 12.9 tons of gold...
China's nearing “peak stress” levels as worries mount over its highly leveraged property sector as the saga around troubled developer China Evergrande Group plays out and investors shouldn't expect a sustained bounce in the country's equity market until the credit cycle turns for the better, said analysts at Danske Bank.
BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, triggering global stock and bond market wobbles on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation and curtail an economic recovery. Power prices have surged to record highs in recent...
Inflation is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. From central bankers to ordinary consumers grimacing at their energy bills, the pace at which prices are rising has become a pressing concern. Investors are worried too. Financial markets are betting that the key Bank of England interest rate could rise to 1 per cent by the end of 2022, the highest rate in more than a decade, starting with a small 0.15 percentage point rise this coming December. But this is set against an uncertain global economic outlook, and a UK recovery which seems to be losing steam, limited by shortages in...
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Australia’s central bank kept its monetary settings unchanged, betting there’s enough stimulus to foster an economic recovery ahead of a gradual reopening of Sydney and Melbourne as vaccination rates climb. Reserve Bank...
In remarks made as part of Jamaica’s Tourism Awareness Week, September 26 through October 2, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is urging all citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to save lives and continue driving the island’s economic recovery. Minister of Tourism encourages citizens to become...
The Government has pledged that its multibillion-euro Budget will help secure a social and economic recovery as Ireland emerges from the pandemic.Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the Government has used its lessons from Covid to build a country with a “better quality of life”.Unveiling the Budget for 2022, a package that amounts to 4.7 billion euro, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government is “conscious” of cost-of-living pressures on the public and businesses.Addressing the Dail, he noted that the last time he announced the Budget in the chamber was two years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic.💼#Budget2022 Thread💼Today's budget...
Nicolas Chaillan, the Pentagon’s former Chief Software Officer, is on a whirlwind press tour to drum up as much fervor for his radical assertion that the US has already lost the AI race against China. Speaking to the Financial Times in his first interview after leaving his post at the...
While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms.
The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions.
"If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.
The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) -Southeast Asian countries will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to a regional summit this month, delivering an unprecedented snub to the military leader who led a coup against an elected civilian government in February. The decision taken by foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast...
