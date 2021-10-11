CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Singapore to Forge on With Economic Recovery, Central Bank on Hold

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's economy will stay on its recovery path in the third quarter but the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has clouded the outlook and will likely prompt the central bank to stay on hold, a Reuters poll showed. Eleven of 13 economists forecast the Monetary...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions...
ECONOMY
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea central bank holds rates, flags a hike in November

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s central bank kept interest rates steady on Tuesday, taking a breather after its first rate hike in nearly three years in August, but flagged further tightening could come as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt. The Bank of Korea held benchmark interest...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Person
Vivek Mishra
bitcoin.com

Poland's Central Bank Says It Will Add 100 Tons of Gold to Existing Holdings in 2022

The Polish central bank, the National Bank of Poland (NBP), is reportedly planning to raise its gold reserves by 100 tons in 2022. According to bank governor Adam Glapinski, the objective of this decision is to prepare Poland for “the most unfavourable circumstances.”. Gold’s Safe Haven Status. In his remarks...
WORLD
investing.com

Singapore central bank to release monetary policy statement on Oct.14

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank is set to release its monetary policy statement on Oct.14, according to an update to its calendar on Thursday. The city state will also release advanced estimates of third quarter gross domestic product data on the same day. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)...
ECONOMY
schiffgold.com

Central Banks Added Nearly 30 Tons of Gold to Holdings in August

Central banks continue to add gold to their reserves. Global central bank reserves increased by a net 28.4 tons in August, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council. Gross central bank gold purchases came in at 30 tons. India led the way, adding another 12.9 tons of gold...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Recovery#Economic Policy#Interest Rates#Central Bank#Reuters#Mas#Morgan Stanley
gcaptain.com

Energy Crunch Stokes Inflation, Economic Recovery Concerns

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, triggering global stock and bond market wobbles on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation and curtail an economic recovery. Power prices have surged to record highs in recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Bank of England’s inflation problem is getting awkward

Inflation is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. From central bankers to ordinary consumers grimacing at their energy bills, the pace at which prices are rising has become a pressing concern. Investors are worried too. Financial markets are betting that the key Bank of England interest rate could rise to 1 per cent by the end of 2022, the highest rate in more than a decade, starting with a small 0.15 percentage point rise this coming December. But this is set against an uncertain global economic outlook, and a UK recovery which seems to be losing steam, limited by shortages in...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Australia’s Central Bank Holds as East Coast Reopening Looms

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Australia’s central bank kept its monetary settings unchanged, betting there’s enough stimulus to foster an economic recovery ahead of a gradual reopening of Sydney and Melbourne as vaccination rates climb. Reserve Bank...
AUSTRALIA
eturbonews.com

Jamaica Tourism Sector is Driving Powerful Economic Recovery

In remarks made as part of Jamaica’s Tourism Awareness Week, September 26 through October 2, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is urging all citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to save lives and continue driving the island’s economic recovery. Minister of Tourism encourages citizens to become...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
The Independent

Multibillion-euro Budget ‘will help social and economic recovery’

The Government has pledged that its multibillion-euro Budget will help secure a social and economic recovery as Ireland emerges from the pandemic.Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said the Government has used its lessons from Covid to build a country with a “better quality of life”.Unveiling the Budget for 2022, a package that amounts to 4.7 billion euro, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the Government is “conscious” of cost-of-living pressures on the public and businesses.Addressing the Dail, he noted that the last time he announced the Budget in the chamber was two years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic.💼#Budget2022 Thread💼Today's budget...
INCOME TAX
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
AFP

$590 mn in ransomware payments reported to US in 2021 as attacks surge

New data out Friday showed $590 million in ransomware-related payments were reported to US authorities in the first half of 2021 alone, setting a pace to beat totals for the whole previous decade as cyber-extortion booms. The figure is also 42 percent higher than the amount divulged by financial institutions for all of 2020, the US Treasury report said, and there are strong indicators the true cost could be in the billions. "If current trends continue, (reports) filed in 2021 are projected to have a higher ransomware-related transaction value than... filed in the previous 10 years combined," said Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. The heists involve breaking into a company or institution's network to encrypt its data, then demanding a ransom, typically paid via cryptocurrency in exchange for the digital key to unlock it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

ASEAN Excludes Myanmar Junta Leader From Summit in Rare Move

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) -Southeast Asian countries will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to a regional summit this month, delivering an unprecedented snub to the military leader who led a coup against an elected civilian government in February. The decision taken by foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy