Dave Grohl Received False Kurt Cobain Death Call a Month Prior to Actual Passing

Is there anything Dave Grohl can’t do?! His latest endeavor as a writer has is coming to fruition tomorrow with the release of his first book, The Storyteller. <3 Lauren. THE STORYTELLER has finally provided Dave with the opportunity to shed some light on the fascinating life he has led while living out his dreams. From teaching himself to drum on pillows to leaving high school to tour European clubs and squats at 18 years old, his years in Nirvana and decades in Foo Fighters, playing with Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, jamming with Iggy Pop, swing dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, having Paul McCartney over for a visit, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to the simple pleasures of family life…Dave shares his amazing world with readers while poignantly touching on the impact that his friends, bandmates, and family have had on him throughout the years.

