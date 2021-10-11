CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson's Software Units, AspenTech to Merge in $11 Billion Deal

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would merge its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology in a deal for about $11 billion, boosting its industrial automation business that caters to a swathe of sectors ranging from utility and mining to chemicals and automotive. The combined industrial software...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Nicklaus: New Emerson CEO makes a bold software play

Emerson has reinvented itself many times, and new Chief Executive Lal Karsanbhai served notice this week that he’s remaking the 131-year-old business once again. This time, software will be the new growth engine for the Ferguson-based industrial company. Emerson had bought several small software firms that complemented its offerings in valves, sensors and air-conditioning compressors, but it made a much bigger bet Monday, obtaining 55% control of Massachusetts-based Aspen Technology in a deal valued at $11 billion.
