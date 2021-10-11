CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellow.ai Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Customer and Employee Experiences with Its Conversational AI

By Frost, Sullivan, yellow.ai
Moore News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO, Oct. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Middle Eastern and South Asian conversational AI market, Frost & Sullivan bestows Yellow.ai with the 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for delivering a highly differentiated conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) automation platform.

linode.com

Customer Experience Part 1

Successful startups always have strong customer loyalty and passionate brand advocates. In this video, Blair Lyon discusses how you can set your startup apart and deliver a best in class experience to create loyal customers. Make sure you're subscribed to watch more of this series on how to build your tech startup.
ECONOMY
Los Angeles Business Journal

Thankful Raises $12 Million for Customer Service AI

Venice-based Thankful AI Inc. raised $12 million in Series A funding for its customer service artificial intelligence platform. Thankful plans to use the funding to further develop its AI to include features such as greater personalization and the ability to upsell in customer service situations. The funding round, announced Sept....
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Digital Employee Experience

Providing an integrated digital workspace is a priority for organizations to overcome employee experience challenges in the age of the anywhere organization. By delivering a unified workspace, on any device, with the insights for IT to measure the employee experience, organizations can support secure employee productivity on any device, no matter where they work.
TECHNOLOGY
sflcn.com

Interesting Ways to Improve the Customer Experience

As a growing business, you’ll already know how important your customers are. However, getting them to spend their money on your products or services is one thing, but getting them to come back and creating a strong foundation of repetitive clientele requires a completely different approach. Understanding the importance of...
ECONOMY
portlavacawave.com

5G Deployments Boost Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Market, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Predictive, proactive testing probes and full automation are expected to be the future of drive testing. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment Growth Opportunities, finds that the rise of high-capacity networks with enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine communications, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications are fueling the demand for higher-quality 5G new radio (NR) drive testing. Driven by commercial 5G network deployments despite the pandemic, the global mobile network drive test equipment market is estimated to reach $522.5 million by 2025 from $253.2 million in 2020, expanding at a 15.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Ricoh Transforms Communications for Customers With New Digital Information Hub Leveraging Its AI-Powered Automation Ecosystem

RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services converts inbound communications into digital content to help users find, access and manage information quickly from any location. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its patented RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services1 as the first offering within the RICOH Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through one consumer-like experience platform. With Intelligent Delivery Services, organizations can automate and accelerate the delivery of all inbound mail – both digital and physical – helping users intuitively access and collaborate on communications entering the system from any location, particularly relevant with McKinsey predicting that three to four times as many people will work from home in the future compared to pre-pandemic levels.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Creating a Conversational Marketing Framework that Boosts Customer Buying Experiences

As the world embraces a more hybrid culture with a greater focus on enhancing digital buying journeys, marketers are faced with the challenge of not only driving more traffic to their brand website and other online channels (like social media pages), they have to identify the best-fit audience from their visitors to prioritize and personalize marketing efforts and marketing messaging to enable faster and higher (read: better quality!) conversions.
ECONOMY
birminghamnews.net

Global IQX Enables Conversational AI in New Partnership

Gives employee benefits insurers a better way to serve employees with AI-driven advice. LAS VEGAS, NV and OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / At InsureTech Connect,Global IQX announced a new partnership with SHADE.ai, a provider of conversational AI solutions, to extend its data-driven solutions for insurance companies selling employee benefits.
BUSINESS
franchising.com

Short-Staffed? Focus On Customer Experience

In challenging times, the customer experience will set your business apart - for better or for worse. We’re all experiencing it. Longer wait times, lead times, and lines. More rings before a call is picked up - if it doesn’t go to voicemail. The reasons are many, but the reality is the same – these days, many businesses can’t staff enough people to meet demand.
ECONOMY
thecustomer.net

Elevating the Customer Journey in Retail (Frost & Sullivan)

Elevating the Customer Journey in the Retail Industry. Taking Action with Voice of the Customer Analytics. Retail touches every aspect of life and businesses must be able to leverage the wealth of available data to fully understand ever-changing customer needs and remain a step ahead. However, Frost & Sullivan’s research finds that only 20 to 25% of companies are effective at listening to customers. Retailers should have an entire ecosystem in place to collect data, process it, and turn it into actionable insights.
RETAIL
makeuseof.com

4 Features of Microsoft Viva to Enhance the Employee Experience

Every employer needs vibrant and productive employees, and the best way to ensure this is by enhancing your employee's experience at the workplace. While there are many ways to do this, Microsoft Viva offers you the most foolproof means to enhancing the employee experience. What Is Microsoft Viva?. Microsoft Viva...
SOFTWARE
Fort Bend Herald

Global VM Market Sees Strong Growth Due to Rise in Cyber Threats, Finds Frost & Sullivan

The buoyant global vulnerability management (VM) market is expected to reach $2.51 billion by 2025 due to greater investments in cybersecurity by enterprises. SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the Global Vulnerability Management Market finds that enterprises are becoming more vulnerable to cyber-attacks as they embrace digital transformation initiatives. This is due to an expanded attack surface resulting from multiple touchpoints through an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications. An expanded attack surface has triggered the need for greater investments in vulnerability management (VM) solutions. Given this demand, the global VM market is expected to reach $2.51 billion by 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
martechseries.com

Landmark Credit Union and Clinc Launch Conversational AI Chatbot Clinc’s Artificial Intelligence technology to enable Web & Mobile customer support

Clinc, the leader in Conversational Artificial Intelligence technology for Banking, today announced that Landmark Credit Union launched Clinc’s Virtual Banking Agent. The new voice and text-enabled chatbot enhances the experience for Landmark’s 370,000+ members seeking convenient, 24/7 access to information and support resources via the credit union’s website. Landmark is the first credit union in Wisconsin to offer Clinc’s innovative technology to its members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nojitter.com

Harnessing AI for Hyper-personalized Customer Experience

In my last article, I outlined what it takes to achieve hyper-personalization, including harnessing AI to delight customers across the full customer journey. The good news is that AI purpose-built for customer experience is ushering in major advances with use cases across every touch point — self-service and agent-assisted, customer- and internal-facing. And AI for CX is available in the cloud to make it a reality for organizations to use cost-efficiently and at scale.
SOFTWARE
pulse2.com

Enterprise Employee Experience Company Leena AI Raises $30 Million

Leena AI — a company that’s revolutionizing enterprise employee experience — announced it has raised a $30 million Series B financing round. These are the details. Leena AI — a company that’s revolutionizing enterprise employee experience — announced it has raised a $30 million Series B financing round, bringing the company’s total amount raised to $40 million. New investors Bessemer Venture Partners led the round with participation from existing investor Greycroft. The round also included an investment from Facebook co-founder, Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Developing an integrated customer and employee experience strategy

In many organisations, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) are separate areas, each with different stakeholders and budgets. This may well reflect the way many organisations work, but there is a strong case to be made for considering them together. Indeed, it could be argued that it is not possible to have excellent CX without also having good EX.
ECONOMY
investorideas.com

Breaking AI Health Stock News: GBT (OTCPK: $GTCH) is Enhancing its Avant! AI Technology to Support Healthcare Advisory System

San Diego, CA - October 7, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT" or the "Company"), is enhancing its Avant! AI technology, while enabling a healthcare advisory system. The company is in the process of an enhancement phase to improve Avant! back-end architecture, supporting better imaging and user interface. Advanced image recognition techniques are planned for implementation combined with efficient memory handling to enable faster performance.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Cognigy Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms

Cognigy has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment. Cognigy, a global leader in omnichannel customer service automation, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47354421 , October 2021). Cognigy is recognized for its AI strategies in the report, which covers a selection of vendors that are most conducive to success in providing AI services in both the short-term and the long-term.
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

The Secret to Superior Customer Experience

In today’s connected, fast-paced world, consumers and hybrid workers alike are hard-pressed for time. The success of a business is dependent on whether they can help deliver their product or service as quickly and securely as possible. Totally satisfied customers contribute 14 times as much revenue as a somewhat dissatisfied customer1, so a superior customer experience (CX) is a must-have in any organization’s business strategy.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

The Results are In: AI is Key to Building and Maintaining Customer Engagement

Today’s consumer companies and business-to-business (B2B) firms are finding themselves in a fast-paced, competitive race to attract and secure new clients. One approach that’s increasingly gaining popularity is customer engagement. Customer engagement entails prioritizing long-term relationships with consumers and B2B clients. It’s about working to develop and maintain relationships throughout multiple interactions and across various channels.
SOFTWARE

