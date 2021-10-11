Indonesia’s rupiah could become Asia’s best-performing currency in 2021

(Oct 16): Singapore is offering assistance to power retailers and promising safeguards for customers as skyrocketing prices strain its nascent open electricity market. At least two power providers have announced they will cease retail operations after wholesale prices surged to a record last week. The government is offering help in hedging against volatility for those who want to continue operations, the Energy Market Authority said in a statement on Saturday. Retailers can also suspend operations while they strengthen their position, the agency said.

