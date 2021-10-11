Indonesia’s rupiah could become Asia’s best-performing currency in 2021
(Oct 11): The Indonesian rupiah could be Asia’s best-performing currency for the rest of the year with elevated commodity prices boosting the nation’s trade surpluses. The exporter of coal and palm oil is benefiting from a global energy crisis that has roiled many of its peers that are net commodity importers. Indonesia is due to post September trade figures Friday, following a record $4.74 billion surplus in August -- its 16th in a row.www.theedgemarkets.com
