Members of the Michigan National Guard provide free COVID-19 antigen testing and vaccinations at the Ironwood Memorial Building on Tuesday in partnership with the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department. The weekly clinic opened on Oct. 5 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants do not need to pre-register or bring insurance, prescriptions or doctor's order to be tested. Other clinics will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall in Ontonagon and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays at 821 Water St. in Hancock. The WUPHD said the clinics will only be open for the month of October.

IRONWOOD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO