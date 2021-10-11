CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning Peony Pink Micro Wedding with Ruffled Gown

By Louise Baltruschat Hollis
whimsicalwonderlandweddings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhh how I love this peony pink wedding. Think fluffy peony bouquet, ruffled gown and all the feels. Yes, it’s time for Alex and Aleah’s intimate, laid back and elegant micro wedding. Their day was oh so romantic, with a cosy, small church ceremony followed by dreamy portraits. They then...

Fox News

Ashlee, Jessica Simpson stun in glamorous sparkling dresses at friend’s wedding ‘full of fancy gowns’

Jessica Simpson and her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross turned heads at a friend’s wedding, bringing sizzle and shine on the very special day. The sisters appeared to be bridesmaids at a ceremony for their childhood friend Stephanie Pearson. For the outdoor affair, Jessica, 41, dazzled in a plunging sparkling silver gown that dripped in gems and rhinestones, while Ashlee, 37, showed out in a flowing Marchesa dress that featured fringe feathers and minimal glam.
greenweddingshoes.com

35 Stunning Wedding Earrings We’re Loving

No wedding look is complete without accessorizing with the cutest possible wedding earrings. Talk about the perfect little gems to frame your face!. We’ve rounded up our absolute favorite earrings to wear on the big day, and have broken them down by our favorite style types. Whether you love the look of a statement gold hoop or a delicate pearl chandelier, our list has you completely and totally covered.
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
theknot.com

Grace Kelly's Wedding Dress: A Closer Look at the Fairytale Gown

Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, was a fashion icon. The Hollywood star's 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier launched her into the realm of royal wedding legend. An American actress, who had at that point attended countless awards shows, Kelly made the ultimate red carpet debut in a lace and silk taffeta wedding dress that has since inspired countless bridal gowns.
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shares Stunning Pics from Wedding That Was a Family Affair

Late on Friday night, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson posted a series of photos from her nephew’s wedding that she and many of her family members attended. The series of six pictures captured some of the festivities from Asa and Bailey Howard’s big day yesterday. Asa is Korie and Willie Robertson‘s nephew, and many of his cousins also made time for the ceremony. In the first few photos, Korie and her three daughters – Sadie, Bella, and Rebecca – are each matching in all-white outfits.
Footwear News

Dasha Nekrasova Stuns in Romantic Semi-Sheer Gown & Pointy Pumps at ‘Succession’ Premiere

Dasha Nekrasova attended the “Succession” premiere at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City yesterday in style. The host of Red Scare podcast wore a floor length semi-sheer black gown while posing. An attached black leotard and sheer black tights kept the look somewhat demure. The actress paired the gown with asymmetrical pointed-toe heels. The faux-suede material added another layer of texture in contrast to the lace along the dress skirt. The same lace design was applied along the bodice and neckline with a rosette on the bust for a romantic aesthetic. The only accessory worn was a small...
weddingsparrow.com

5 stunning east coast wedding venues

Comments (0) — Scouting wedding venues is an exciting part of the planning process and it's best to start by narrowing down your options based on location and guest count. East coasters have lots of beautiful options but how do you sort the wow from the so-so? With our expert advice of course! Today Charleston-based wedding photographer andFine Art Curation member Amy Mulder shares her favorite east coast wedding venues that you're sure to love too.
wktn.com

Woman in Hospice Who Didn’t Have Gown on Wedding Day Wears One 77 Years Later

Thanks to the staff at St. Croix Hospice in Iowa, 97-year-old Frankie King was able to ring in her wedding anniversary in style. When King married her husband on Sept. 16, 1944, she didn’t have a wedding gown to wear on the occasion. But decades later, for the couple’s 77th wedding anniversary, King finally got the chance to don a white dress during a reenactment of her wedding hosted by the hospice center on Sept. 24.
greenweddingshoes.com

The Most Stunning Bridal Capes for Your Wedding Day

Looking for a unique wedding accessory that will still stand the test of time? You need a bridal cape! Capes are a modern veil alternative and an excellent heirloom piece. They are especially perfect for changing up your wedding day look in a pinch. It’s much easier to remove or add a wedding cape, especially if you’re veil is attached to your hair in a way that might disrupt the style.
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful...
