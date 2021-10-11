Oil surges past US$80 with global power crisis set to boost demand

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.

