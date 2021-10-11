Oil surges past US$80 with global power crisis set to boost demand
(Oct 11): Oil surged past US$80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed around 1.5% in Asian trading after topping the psychological price threshold on Friday for the first time since November 2014. The prices of fuels such as coal and natural gas are soaring in Europe and Asia as stockpiles run low ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter, prompting a switch to oil products such as diesel and kerosene.www.theedgemarkets.com
