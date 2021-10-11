CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil surges past US$80 with global power crisis set to boost demand

By Saket Sundria
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 11): Oil surged past US$80 a barrel as the global power crunch rattled a market in which OPEC+ has only been restoring output at a modest pace. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed around 1.5% in Asian trading after topping the psychological price threshold on Friday for the first time since November 2014. The prices of fuels such as coal and natural gas are soaring in Europe and Asia as stockpiles run low ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter, prompting a switch to oil products such as diesel and kerosene.

News 12

Oil and gas prices on the rise as demand surges

Oil prices are the highest they've been in years and now prices are up at the pump too. Usually, this time of year gas prices go down, but demand for gas and oil is growing faster than production as the economy comes back to life following shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

China looks to lock in US LNG as energy crunch raises concerns

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Oct 15): Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with US exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country's fuel security, several sources said. At least five Chinese firms, including state major Sinopec...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil prices rise to three-year high on back of supply deficit forecasts

(Oct 16): Oil prices settled at a three-year high above $85 a barrel on Friday, boosted by forecasts of a supply deficit in the next few months as the easing of coronavirus-related travel restrictions spurs demand. Brent crude futures settled up 86 cents, or 1%, at $84.86 a barrel. Front-month...
TRAFFIC
moneyandmarkets.com

“Old Energy” Still Has Legs After Oil’s $120 Price Surge

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil hits $85 as energy crisis stokes demand before winter

Oil rose past $85/bbl in London for the first time since 2018, the latest milestone in a global energy crunch that has been prices soar. Brent futures briefly passed that level, before paring some gains. Brent for December settlement added one per cent to $84.80/bbl at 1:35 p.m. in London, after rising as much as 1.3 per cent. West Texas Intermediate for November rose 0.7 per cent to $81.87/bbl.
TRAFFIC
IBTimes

Global Stocks, Bitcoin And Oil Surge

Global stock markets rose on Friday on positive US corporate earnings and consumer spending, while oil prices hit a three-year high and Bitcoin homed in on a record. London's FTSE 100, Frankfurt's blue-chip DAX and the CAC 40 in Paris all closed higher after strong showings on Asian markets. On...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Brazilian gas demand soars, stoking global energy crisis

The severe drought hitting Brazil has resulted in soaring demand for natural gas to generate electricity, feeding the global gas shortage. Gas-fired electricity generation more than tripled in July as hydroelectric output was cut by 26%, according to the International Energy Agency, the Wall Street Journal's Jaime Llinares reports. Consumption...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 6 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 12 to 445 this week. That followed increases in each of the last five weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by 10 to stand at 543, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, up 79 cents, or 1%, at $82.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices headed for another finish at the highest since October 2014, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction amid global demand concerns

Crude oil price remains above $80 even after OPEC+ lowered its demand forecast for 2021. The focus is now on EIA's data on Thursday afternoon for a confirmation of API's higher-than-expected build. Russia's president has asserted that oil prices may reach $100 per barrel by the end of the year.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil up on Global Demand Estimates, But U.S. Stockpiles Still Grow

Investing.com - Oil prices resumed their upward trajectory on Thursday as market bulls rejoiced over the latest upgrade to global demand estimates while casting aside a third straight weekly build in U.S. crude stocks. U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 6.09 million barrels in the week to October 8, following through...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices rally as IEA sees gas shortages boosting crude demand

(Bloomberg) –Oil in New York surged past $81 a barrel after the International Energy Agency became the latest to say natural gas shortages are boosting demand for crude. WTI crude futures rose 1.5% to near the highest level since 2014. Record gas prices could add about 500,000 barrels a day of oil use over the next six months, the IEA said. Banks including UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. this week raised their oil price forecasts because of the gas-to-oil switch.
TRAFFIC

