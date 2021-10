The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce had a treat in store for the guests at Friday’s sold-out Business of the Year dinner at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Instead of the obligatory speeches that typically accompany an award’s presentation and acceptance, the Clark family responded to the honor accorded to them and their South Ferry company by presenting a slide show tracing the history of the ferry’s operation on the Island, going back to roots in the 1700s.

SHELTER ISLAND, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO