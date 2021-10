Many of the most important names in Hillsborough County education gathered last month at Hillsborough Education Foundation’s (HEF) annual EmpowerED Luncheon in Tampa. The event, which was both held in person at Armature Works and streamed online, focused on how the community can together take the lessons learned over the past year and continue to emerge stronger to deliver education for any circumstance.

