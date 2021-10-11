Chiefs vs. Bills final score: Live game updates, NFL results, TV, streaming for Sunday Night Football matchup tonight

In Week 5, the Buffalo Bills will travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup of AFC giants on Sunday Night Football. Two of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks meet on Sunday night when the Buffalo Bills travel to Kansas City to face off against the Chiefs. The Bills’ lead man, Josh Allen, has picked up exactly where he left off last season, leading the Bills to a 3-1 record in the first quarter of the season, while the 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes is hoping to gain some momentum for the Chiefs after an impressive win over Philadelphia last week.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO