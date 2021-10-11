CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs vs. Bills final score: Live game updates, NFL results, TV, streaming for Sunday Night Football matchup tonight

By NBC Sports Staff
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO tonight on Sunday Night Football. After starting 1-2, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday to improve their record to 2-2. QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 278 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, while RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for over 100 yards. Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid became the first coach to win 100 games with two different teams.

