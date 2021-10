The Chicago White Sox beat the Houston Astros by a 12-6 final (box score) on Sunday night in ALDS Game 3, ensuring their first playoff run since 2008 will continue for at least another day. After the game, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera added some sizzle to Monday's Game 4 (scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET) by referencing the Astros' sign-stealing past. Tepera implied that Houston might be up to no good again.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO