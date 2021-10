After many cancellations of school events due to COVID-19 restrictions, Godinez Fundamental High School is finally having their first big in-person event, Homecoming. The theme of the dance is “A Night in Neverland” and will be on October 23, 2021 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on campus. The 2021 Homecoming season starts the third week of October with a spirit week and campaign week for Homecoming Court and Royalty. The Homecoming game is on Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m. and is against Westminster High School. The winners for Godinez Royalty will be announced at the game after the Halftime Show Performance.

WESTMINSTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO