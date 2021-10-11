CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $164,900

Pantagraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss this unexpected gem which has been completely rehabbed and expanded for a rare 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage (35'x23') home and only 8 minutes from Rivian! Home was renovated with all new drywall, updated electricity, and updated plumbing. Owners added an addition on the main floor which includes a gas fireplace and the upstairs addition boasts a master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet. Bonus room on the second floor would work nicely as an office or a "get ready room". The home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and concrete counters. The island can stay or be removed. Furnace, A/C, and tankless water heater are 10 years old. This corner lot property has a fenced in yard with strategically placed privacy trees in addition to the fruit bearing apple and cherry trees.

pantagraph.com

