Cisco stock (NASDAQ: CSCO) has lost around 4% over the past week and currently trades at just over $54 per share. Additionally, Cisco, a networking solutions conglomerate, has seen its stock lose 10% over the last month, dropping from around $60. However, the company’s recent full-year 2021 earnings (Cisco’s fiscal year ends in July) reported in late August saw revenue rise from $49.3 billion in FY ’20 to $49.8 billion in FY ’21, driven by a rise in both products and services revenue. However, a $400 million rise in restructuring charges saw operating income drop from $13.6 billion to $12.8 billion over this period, leading to a drop in EPS from $2.65 in FY ’20 to $2.51 in FY ’21.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO