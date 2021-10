Buy now, Green Street advises commercial property investors. All signs point to higher pricing and lower cap rates next year. “The perfect storm of ultra-low bond yields, strong fund flows to private equity, and open debt markets is expected to lift property prices even higher,” says the Newport Beach, CA research and advisory firm. What may catch industry players by surprise is “the speed and magnitude of the adjustment. Buyers in the private real estate market should consider investing now before cap rates tighten even further.

