San Antonio, TX

Scholar Athlete: Ty Short, Antonian High School

KSAT 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Ty Short of Antonian High School. Ty is a four-year member of the varsity football team. He was named First-Team All-District, Second-Team All-State, Offensive Line MVP and Academic All-State in 2020. He’s a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the “Engineer Your World” Program through the University of Texas in Austin. He performs community service in the Young Men’s Service League, Habitat for Humanity, Haven for Hope, the San Antonio Food Bank and Morgan’s Wonderland. Ty maintains a 4.0 GPA and has committed to play collegiate football at Cornell University where he will major in Communications.

www.ksat.com

