NFL

Panthers vs Eagles

heraldsun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Panthers battle the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Panthers lost to the Eagles, 21-18, giving them a 3-2 record after a 3-0 start to the season.

www.heraldsun.com

ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
FanSided

Refs miss a blatant pass interference penalty during Buccaneers-Eagles

Referees missed a blatant pass interference penalty during Thursday night football between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season, and it began on Thursday night, as the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As it is in nearly every game, the referees missed a blatant penalty.
NFL
New York Post

Buccaneers, Tom Brady clip Eagles but lose Richard Sherman

PHILADELPHIA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep losing key players and stockpiling victories. Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes, Leonard Fournette ran for two scores and the Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Thursday night. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (5-1) lost another cornerback when three-time All-Pro Richard...
NFL
CBS Philly

‘I’ll Always Have A Spot For Him In My Heart’: Eagles Fans React To Zach Ertz Trade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zach Ertz played his final game with the Eagles Thursday night and now he’s leaving the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. The Eagles are sending the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick. Fans met up at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly to watch Thursday night’s loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eyewitness News spoke to guests about their take on Ertz’s last game and his trade to the Arizona Cardinals. Ertz was instrumental in the Birds’ Super Bowl win...
NFL
On3.com

Philadelphia Eagles vs Carolina Panthers Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers have their injury reports available from Wednesday’s practice. Notably, running back Christian McCaffery returned to practice for the Panthers after missing roughly the last two weeks with a hamstring injury. Eagles and Panthers injury list. Did Not Practice...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles vs. Panthers Final Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey doubtful to play

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers. One player was ruled OUT: Lane Johnson. Johnson is still out due to a “personal matter.” Nick Sirianni wouldn’t say who will start at right tackle...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Derrick Gunn says it is not likely Lane Johnson will play in Eagles vs. Panthers

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles might be without Lane Johnson again this weekend. Despite reportedly returning to Philly on Wednesday, the Eagles’ starting right tackle did not attend the team’s Thursday practice. Derrick Gunn also shared the following intel on 97.5 The Fanatic:. For those unaware, Gunn seems to...
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers vs Eagles defensive preview: The defense needs to recapture their mojo

Going into Week 4, the Carolina Panthers sported the league’s stoutest defense by a long shot. However, their first three tests—the Jets, Saints, and Texans—could not be mistaken for a gauntlet of offensive juggernauts. The defense faced by far their toughest test to this point in the season against the Cowboys, and they did not pass it.
NFL

