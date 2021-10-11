CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $232,499

Opelika-Auburn News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove the cozy feel of a smaller house, but want uncompromised space? The Langdale is a perfect fit for you! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house opens into a vast great room, perfect for entertaining or hanging back with the family. The kitchen boasts a u-shaped work center with a dining area and a pantry smartly tucked away. The secluded master suite offers a large bedroom with a luxurious bathroom- enjoy the large walk-in closet, and master bath with garden tub/shower combo. The front entry garage connects to the laundry room entrance, so you never have to worry about tracking messes through your house. This plan provides you with the maximum amount of space and is sure to delight!

