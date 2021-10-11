Yellow.ai Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Customer and Employee Experiences with Its Conversational AI

RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services converts inbound communications into digital content to help users find, access and manage information quickly from any location. Ricoh USA, Inc. unveiled its patented RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services1 as the first offering within the RICOH Intelligent Business Platform, a workflow and process automation ecosystem that enables business insights through one consumer-like experience platform. With Intelligent Delivery Services, organizations can automate and accelerate the delivery of all inbound mail – both digital and physical – helping users intuitively access and collaborate on communications entering the system from any location, particularly relevant with McKinsey predicting that three to four times as many people will work from home in the future compared to pre-pandemic levels.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO