Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead

10.11.2021 | 1:07 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash, with one person trapped inside of a pickup truck. Firefighters worked to extricate the trapped patient. Paramedics pronounced the victim inside the vehicle deceased several minutes into the extrication process. The cause of the crash is unknown. No further details are known at this time.
