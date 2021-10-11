Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving two motorcyclists and one car has left one person dead in Phoenix on Saturday morning. Phoenix police say a collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Sweetwater Avenue, which is just north of Cactus Road, and Cave Creek Road. Two motorcyclists and one white sedan were involved in the accident, but police say the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. One of the motorcycle riders was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The other motorcyclist and the driver of the sedan were not injured.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO