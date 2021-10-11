CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 44 leaves one dead

kotatv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV. The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

www.kotatv.com

ksro.com

Deceased Head-On Crash Victim Identified

A Guerneville man has been identified as the fatality victim in a head on crash between a pick up truck and a bus. 46-year-old Gabriel Nelson was driving east in his pick up along River Road near Old Fellows Park Road when he drove into the opposite lane and collided with a Sonoma County Transit bus. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene while the bus driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Five others on the bus were unharmed. CHP is still trying to determine why Nelson’s pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
WSFA

One man dead after two-vehicle wreck on Highway 431 in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Eufaula man. The accident happened on Highway 431, near Highway 95 in Eufaula Thursday afternoon, October 14. Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman identified the victim as 60-year-old Max Enfinger. According to the ALEA, the crash occurred when...
EUFAULA, AL
WIFR

Friday night crash in Roscoe leaves one dead, man identified

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - An 88-year-old Roscoe man has died of blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen from a multi-vehicle crash Friday night. The crash happened just after 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at McCurry Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. Gene Readette was taken to a local trauma center where he later died in the emergency room.
ROSCOE, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Thursday crash near Osakis leaves one dead, another hospitalized

(Osakis, MN) Thursday afternoon, just after two o’clock, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle crash located east of the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 73 near Osakis. Information indicated only one vehicle was involved, but two people were injured. Authorities have...
OSAKIS, MN
onscene.tv

One Killed In Horrible Crash | Los Angeles

10.11.2021 | 1:07 AM | LOS ANGELES – Authorities responded to reports of a physical rescue crash. First responders arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash, with one person trapped inside of a pickup truck. Firefighters worked to extricate the trapped patient. Paramedics pronounced the victim inside the vehicle deceased several minutes into the extrication process. The cause of the crash is unknown. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beach Beacon

One dead, two injured in crash on Bayshore Boulevard

CLEARWATER — One person died and two others were injured in a crash that occurred about 10:29 p.m. Oct. 7 on Bayshore Boulevard near San Mateo Street in Clearwater. Police say Winston B. Norman, 32, of Safety Harbor was driving a 2010 Volkswagen northbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed into multiple trees. One person was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital and another was transported to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg.
CLEARWATER, FL
b93radio.com

Two Semis Involved In Hwy 57 Crash

(WHBL) – A high-speed crash involving two semis snarled traffic on Highway 57 near Random Lake Wednesday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department responded around 3:20 to the intersection of Hwy 57 and County D. They found a semi headed east on D attempted to cross the four-lane highway, crossing in front of another semi that was headed north on Hwy 57.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
wbrz.com

Two dead in five-vehicle crash near water treatment plant in Matthews

MATTHEWS - A five-vehicle crash near a water treatment plant killed two people Friday night. Louisiana State Police said a truck driving south on Highway 308 crossed the center line and sideswiped a car. The truck then hit another car, driven by 32-year-old Maria Deborah Benitez-Munoz, head-on. Two cars following...
LOUISIANA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix crash involving two motorcyclists and car leaves one person dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving two motorcyclists and one car has left one person dead in Phoenix on Saturday morning. Phoenix police say a collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Sweetwater Avenue, which is just north of Cactus Road, and Cave Creek Road. Two motorcyclists and one white sedan were involved in the accident, but police say the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. One of the motorcycle riders was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. The other motorcyclist and the driver of the sedan were not injured.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOCO

One killed, three others injured in fiery two-vehicle crash in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Stillwater. According to Stillwater police, officers, firefighters and LifeNet EMS responded to the crash at 32nd Avenue and Washington Street. Witnesses told police that a vehicle was on fire and at least one person did not have a pulse.
STILLWATER, OK
WUSA9

Two crashes on I-495 leave pedestrian dead, man seriously hurt

GREENBELT, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are investigating a pair of crashes on Interstate 495 Saturday that left one man dead and another with serious injuries. First, Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on I-495 near the Baltimore- Washington Parkway exchange that happened just after midnight. Shortly...
MARYLAND STATE
fox4kc.com

Swope Parkway crash on Saturday morning leaves one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash that occurred on Saturday morning has left one person dead. At around 7:52 a.m., police officers responded to a crash at Swope Parkway and Benton Blvd. Witness statements revealed that a silver 2010 Ford Explorer was heading east on Swope Parkway, when they crossed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
classiccountry1070.com

Two dead, one critical after crash in Marion County

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident near Peabody, in Marion County, late Sunday afternoon. The crash was shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 50 just east of Peabody. Two vehicles collided and two people from one vehicle were killed, while a third person had critical injuries. The driver of the other car was reported to be unhurt.
MARION COUNTY, KS

