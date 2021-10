Just once can I have a winning week picking all the games straight up, all the games against the spread and also my Best Bets on the Pick Six Podcast? Give me the trifecta. It was two out of three last week. I went 9-6-1 ATS to up my season mark to 40-37-3. I was 13-3 straight up to get to 48-32-0. But it was the Best Bets that ruined me. I was 2-4, dropping the season mark to 16-16 for an even .500.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO