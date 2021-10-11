Saudi Arabia Accused of Sabotaging UN Probe of War Crimes in Yemen – Andrea Germanos

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking arrived in Jordan today. He will then travel on to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. Special Envoy Lenderking will meet with the Republic of Yemen Government, Yemeni civil society representatives, regional senior government and UN officials, and other international partners. His efforts remain focused on bringing immediate relief to the people of Yemen and advancing an inclusive, UN-led peace process. The Special Envoy will continue to advocate for a durable solution to the fuel crisis, including an end to restrictions on fuel imports and to Houthi price manipulation and stockpiling. During his meetings with international partners, Special Envoy Lenderking will address the consequences of the continued Houthi offensive in Marib, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, killing civilians, and defying the international consensus on the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO