Saudi Arabia Accused of Sabotaging UN Probe of War Crimes in Yemen – Andrea Germanos

By wsw staff
wallstreetwindow.com
 5 days ago

Human rights defenders are expressing outrage after the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday voted against continuing a U.N.-backed probe into possible war crimes in Yemen. Amnesty International said the outcome followed “pressure by Saudi Arabia and other coalition partners.”. “Failure to renew the U.N.’s Yemen investigation is a...

wallstreetwindow.com

