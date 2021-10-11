CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

Cover picture for the articleA proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.

Dorrit Sherman
5d ago

Well Americans should demands to see these criminals in our government bank accounts, that’s include their oversea bank accounts, that’s where the keep most of their money.

Andrew NC
5d ago

Most illegal transferred money goes out of banks ...billions of cash money from illegal ALIANS transferred illegally over seas ..while they receiving all inclusive welfare ...housing ...and free utilities ...

Bernell’s Ghost
5d ago

You think a government that can demand you inject chemicals into your body will be too worried about a little invasion of privacy?

Janet Yellen
Fast Company

IRS stimulus check update: Unreported glitch may have misidentified people as U.S. territory residents

If you’re one of the untold number of Americans whose third stimulus check mysteriously never showed up, new details may offer clues as to why. Some taxpayers may have been misidentified as U.S. territory residents and mistakenly deemed ineligible to receive the payments from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), according to people affected by the issue and correspondence seen by Fast Company.
Cheddar News

Biden Admin Proposal to Let IRS Snoop on Bank Accounts Gets Backlash

In what appears to be an attempt to tackle tax evasion, a Biden administration proposal to allow the IRS to track bank accounts that take part in more than $600 in transactions a year. While there are few details as to how such a plan might even take effect, the GOP are aggressively pushing back on the idea. Dan Geltrude, the managing partner of Geltrude & Co, joined Cheddar to discuss the proposal, noting that he does agree the IRS needs more resources and expanded tools to go after big tax evaders, but he also asked, "Are people who have more than $600 in their accounts really who we need to be targeting as tax cheats?" Geltrude agreed that the low bar invites criticisms about an invasion of privacy.
lincolnnewsnow.com

Blaine's Bulletin: The $600 IRS Reporting Requirement

What if I told you that every time you write a check, swipe your credit card, or deposit money into your bank account you had to report it to government? If I said you are no longer allowed to buy your children clothes, order a meal, or loan a loved one money without notifying the IRS? If you’re like me, you’d say something like, “this is America. It’s none of the government’s business. We don’t do that in a free country.” Well, if the President’s $4.3 trillion reconciliation package becomes law, that is exactly what we would be forced to do in this country.
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
FOXBusiness

IRS snooping proposal 'a dangerous idea': Former Kansas City Fed pres

Former Kansas City Fed President Thomas Hoenig slams Biden’s IRS proposal as "an incredible invasion of privacy," arguing the IRS tracking transactions of $600 or more will cause the public to have "even less trust" in government institutions. THOMAS HOENIG: I think it's a dangerous idea for several reasons. But...
bloomberglaw.com

Breaking Down the Plan to Report Your Bank Account to the IRS

I carried a certain amount of starry-eyed innocence with me early in my tax career. And I remember the day it started to fade. I had been anticipating finalizing a settlement for a client’s outstanding tax liability. On paper, I was convinced we would get what we wanted. Then I got the phone call.
Washington Times

Pelosi: $600 IRS reporting threshold subject to ‘negotiation’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi retreated from President Biden’s push to give the Internal Revenue Service access to all bank transactions above $600 on Tuesday, saying that while she was committed to the policy its threshold would be subject to “negotiation.”. Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, was asked during a Capitol Hill...
