The Passport as Home: Comfort in Rootlessness w/ Andrei Markovits – Source – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, are certain segments of alt media becoming hawkish geopolitically beyond the faltering “Forever Wars”? In other words, is there criticisms to be lobbed at alt media figures who may be becoming more hawkish geopolitically as we enter what appears to be a New Cold War on China? Robbie Martin of Media Roots Radio and Connor Freeman of The Libertarian Institute join me to chat about Saagar Enjeti (formerly of Rising on The Hill and now Breaking Point w/ his former Rising co-host Krystal Ball), Cold War 2.0 with China, and alt media hawks. We discuss the Asia Pivot, The Project for a New American Century’s (PNAC) long shadow, “The Realignment”, neocons in populist clothing, the New “Manufacturing Consent” for a War on China, has the comedy scene got the psyop treatment?, the Hudson Institute funded by military-industrial complex heavyweights like Northrop Grumman and Raytheon, the Institute for the Study of War, Robbie’s belief that neocons have infiltrated the alt media left, the Committee on the Present Danger China, propaganda adapting to the new era of great power competition, Bari Weiss and the “Intellectual Dark Web”, Tucker Carlson, Julian Assange, and much, much more.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO