NFL

Chiefs vs. Bills Instabreakdown: Failures on offense and defense in bitter loss

By Talon Graff
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal score: Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20. Well, the best way to describe what was on display during Week 5 was ugly. The weather didn’t help — but Patrick Mahomes was off, leaving multiple throws short. He tossed two interceptions as well. The offensive line played well most of the night, giving him a clean pocket — although allowing two sacks. I am sure this week will be filled with Patrick Mahomes-themed storylines.

Bills counting on improved defense to better contain Chiefs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ new and improved defense will be put to the test in facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The Bills’ defense was no match last year in losing twice to Kansas City. The Chiefs had 245 yards rushing in a 26-17 regular-season win in October. Mahomes then dissected the Bills secondary with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns in a 38-24 win in the AFC championship game. Coordinator Leslie Frazier cites Buffalo’s two shutout wins already this season as a reason to be encouraged that his unit is better prepared to face this latest test.
NFL
buffalowdown.com

Buffalo Bills: Offensive and Defensive MVPs for Week 4

Who is the MVPs on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Buffalo Bills in Week 4?. The Buffalo Bills were in a dangerous look-ahead spot facing a down-trodden Houston Texans team just a week before the Bills are scheduled to play their biggest game of the regular season. The Bills did not overlook the Texans and they throttled them 40-0 to keep the momentum going into next week’s showdown with the Chiefs.
NFL

