Chiefs vs. Bills Instabreakdown: Failures on offense and defense in bitter loss

I am beginning to think that the end of the Chief's franchise is looming. Here's why:. 1. The complete breakdown of ethics and integrity. The Chiefs have been spoiled brats since the SB win in 2020. We were promised a dynasty but instead have had this stream of f'ups on and off the field. Starts with Britt, the antics of no tip during a pandemic from Hill that then goes on to blame his woman, the guns of Frank Clark (pretty damn stupid), lil shit brother dumping water on opposing fans, and the constant barrage of Mahomes endorsements for every product and service under the sun, DO YOUR JOB MAHOMES. You're not winning and your endorsements are going to dry up if you don't put wins on the board. Greed and selfishness dominate this team.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO