Chiefs vs. Bills Instabreakdown: Failures on offense and defense in bitter loss
Final score: Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20. Well, the best way to describe what was on display during Week 5 was ugly. The weather didn’t help — but Patrick Mahomes was off, leaving multiple throws short. He tossed two interceptions as well. The offensive line played well most of the night, giving him a clean pocket — although allowing two sacks. I am sure this week will be filled with Patrick Mahomes-themed storylines.www.arrowheadpride.com
Comments / 1