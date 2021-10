Smart Utility Summit will cover everything involved in electricity delivery and customer engagement. It has been more than 18 months since the United States locked-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses have reopened, people are traveling again for work and pleasure, and conferences and trade shows are beginning to return. This is all great news, but we’re still not seeing business as normal. This is especially true for many engineers and operators within electric utilities who have been unable to meet face-to-face with those offering the industry’s latest emerging technologies and solutions. It has been difficult not only for utilities but also for the solution providers with which they partner.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO