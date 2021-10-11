CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upside in AUD/USD faces resistance at 0.7350 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upside bias in AUD/USD keeps gathering traction and is expected to meet the next hurdle at the 0.7350 level in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We expected AUD to strengthen yesterday but we were of the view that ‘a clear break of 0.7300 is unlikely’. The subsequent AUD strength exceeded our expectations as it broke 0.7300 and rose to 0.7324. The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself and AUD is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, AUD is likely to trade sideways, expected to be within 0.7285/0.7330 range.”

