The Detroit Lions’ offensive was mostly offensive on Sunday, so what specifically went wrong in the loss to the Vikings?. The Detroit Lions fall to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in their typical devastating fashion by a final score of 19-17. They trailed 16-9 with 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then after being given a short field by a turnover, they scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to take a 17-16 with 37 seconds left in the game. But as a Lions fan, we all know how this ends.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO