‘Can I sue my son’s university for doing lectures online?’

Our son started at a Russell Group University in September 2020. Due to Covid-19 all teaching was by remote learning. He wrote to his department early in 2021 to ask for help because he was struggling not having face to face lectures or seminars, but had no response. We believe other students did the same and also had no joy. Our son failed the summer exams by a margin of just 2pc and has now been asked to leave the course.