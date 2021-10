A crime chief has warned police officers against sharing inappropriate WhatsApp messages as five face a probe into a chat group involving murderer Wayne Couzens.Marc Jones, chairman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), acknowledged some in the profession may use “dark humour” to deal with difficult circumstances – but said high standards needed to be shown at every rank.His comments come as five serving officers across three forces continue to be investigated for gross misconduct over a WhatsApp group Sarah Everard’s killer is believed to have been part of which contained misogynistic and “discriminatory” messages.Two others were...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO