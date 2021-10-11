CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
British and American citizens warned of threat to Kabul hotels

By Our Foreign Staff
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Britain and the United States warned their citizens on Monday to avoid hotels in the Afghanistan capital Kabul, days after dozens of people were killed at a mosque in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. The Taliban, which seized power in August and declared an Islamic emirate, are...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Telegraph

Exclusive: Uyghur jailbreak complicates Taliban's ties with China

The Taliban’s efforts to win the backing of China have been complicated by the escape of dozens of alleged Uyghur militants from prison during the collapse of the former government. The Islamic regime has made wooing Beijing a diplomatic priority since its rapid takeover of Afghanistan, declaring China our “closest...
FOREIGN POLICY
FOX59

US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in drone strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department said Friday that it is committed to offering condolence payments to relatives of the 10 people who were killed in an errant U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the Defense Department was also working with the State […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin: No rush in officially recognizing Taliban's rule

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there must be no rush in officially recognizing the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan but emphasized the need to engage in talks with them.Speaking during a video call with leaders of other ex-Soviet nations, Putin said that "the interim government formed by the Taliban regrettably doesn't reflect the entire spectrum of Afghan society,” but also noted their pledge to hold elections, and their efforts to restore the functioning of state structures.“We shouldn't hurry with the official recognition of the Taliban,” he said. “We understand that we need to interact with...
POLITICS
AFP

Pakistan's PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' Taliban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities. "Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
LIFESTYLE
ourcommunitynow.com

Russian Threat Perceptions in American Foreign Policy

Photo: U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2021 Russia–United States summit in Geneva, Switzerland. Wikimedia Commons. This article was produced by Globetrotter in partnership with the American Committee for U.
POLITICS
villages-news.com

American citizens abandoned in Afghanistan

This is Day 42 that President Biden has abandoned American citizens to the terrorist monsters Taliban in Afghanistan. They will be hunted down, tortured and murdered. Their blood is on the hands of President Biden. We will not forget or forgive. Larry Moran. Village of Mallory Square.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Newbury dad lied to Taliban to rescue his family from Kabul

A father has described how he lied to Taliban guards to get into Afghanistan to rescue his family and saw British passports destroyed at Kabul Airport. Mansoor Khan arrived in the UK 10 years ago and has a British passport. But his wife and one-year-old daughter lived in Kabul until...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

US, UK Warn Citizens to Avoid Afghanistan Hotels

KABUL — The United States and Britain warned their citizens on Monday to avoid hotels in Afghanistan, days after dozens were killed at a mosque in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group active in Afghanistan, Islamic State Khorasan. The Taliban, which seized power in August and declared an...
WORLD
Reuters

British American Tobacco pulls out of army-ruled Myanmar

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L) will cease all operations in military-ruled Myanmar and withdraw by the end of this year, the company said on Tuesday, the latest Western firm to pull out of the country in turmoil since a February coup. Responding to a query from Reuters...
WORLD
goodmorningpost.com

Those who are staying at or near the Serena Hotel in Kabul should leave immediately: The United States and the United Kingdom have issued security alerts to their citizens

Because of security concerns, the United States has advised its people to avoid the Serena Hotel in Kabul and its environs. According to an Agence France-Presse storey, the UK has also advised citizens to avoid staying in hotels in Afghanistan. The warning comes just days after dozens of people were slain in an ISIS-claimed mosque bombing in Afghanistan.
WORLD
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Former British embassy driver badly beaten in Kabul

A former employee of the British embassy in Kabul has been badly beaten at his home by five armed men, in an attack linked to his 11 years working with UK diplomats in Afghanistan. The British embassy driver, one of about 150 employees who applied to be evacuated in May,...
WORLD
Army Times

WhatsApp outage ‘a nightmare’ for group working to rescue Afghans, American citizens

While Twitter is full of jokes about the outage that plagued Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Monday, it’s no laughing matter to Safi Rauf. “It’s a nightmare,” Rauf —who deployed as a linguist and cultural advisor embedded with Special Operations Forces in Afghanistan and now runs a major rescue effort for those left behind — told Military Times. “I have people all over Afghanistan I can not communicate with.”
INTERNET

