Watch: Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop Are Both Playful And Professional On Set Of “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

After a preemptive week, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is back and serving up a hefty dose of romance with a dash of palace intrigue. Prince Juhyang (Kwak Si Yang, who really needs a lead role) is on the warpath, determined to take the throne for his own and punish all who stand in his way be they Hong Chun Gi (Kim Yoo Jung) or his own brother Prince Yangmyung (Gong Myung). We pick up where we left off with Chun Gi falling prostrate before Juhyang who seeks to punish her for her father’s mistake. But when Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop) and Yangmyung both step in to rescue her, they realize the other’s depth of feelings for Chun Gi. And thus begins a battle of affections.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO