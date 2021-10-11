CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

By DAVE SKRETTA
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BShHD_0cNOI6nB00
Bills Chiefs Football Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down.

Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of its biggest hurdles in the AFC on Sunday night.

Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score, Micah Hyde returned a rare pick by Patrick Mahomes 26 yards for a TD of his own, and the Bills rolled to a 38-20 victory over Kansas City in a conference title game rematch that was delayed more than an hour by lightning.

“I think this is going to be made a bigger deal than it is. We're in Week 5,” Allen said. “Four wins doesn't get you to the playoffs. We ended up with a win. That's our goal each and every week, to come out and be resilient through lightning delays. I'm proud of how our team handled the situation.”

Emmanuel Sanders had two TD catches for the Bills. Dawson Knox had 117 yards receiving and the other one.

“We're going to enjoy it on the plane back. You can tell I'm enjoying it out there; I lost my voice screaming,” Sanders said, “but at the same time, it's not like we won the Super Bowl. It's Week 5. We have to get back to work."

Mahomes finished with 272 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions and a lost fumble — three of his team's four turnovers in all. Mahomes also wound up being the leading rusher for the Chiefs (2-3) with 61 yards as they struggled to get going offensively against a brutally difficult Buffalo defense.

It didn't help that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left with a knee injury early in the second half. Travis Kelce also left in the closing minutes after taking a blow to the head on an incomplete pass.

Still, the Chiefs had closed to 31-20 early in the fourth quarter when Rashad Fenton picked off Allen's pass on a third-down jump ball near midfield. But Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was called for roughing the passer, giving the Bills the ball and a fresh set of downs, and they marched downfield for the clinching touchdown.

“We know we have what it takes to be great. We have a lot of great players that have been really good other places,” Mahomes said. “We know we have what it takes. It's a matter of coming together now and finding a way to do that.”

The game had been hotly anticipated since January, when the Chiefs romped past Buffalo on their way to the Super Bowl, largely because it promised to once again showcase two of the AFC's best offenses in prime time.

The problem for Kansas City? It also has one of the worst defenses.

That was clear long before L'Jarius Sneed blew coverage on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders that gave Buffalo a 14-10 lead. Or Daniel Sorensen blew coverage on a 61-yard pass to Stefon Diggs that led to a field goal, or when the safety blew coverage on tight end Dawson Knox that resulted in a 53-yard touchdown reception.

Allen only completed seven passes in the first half. They went for 219 yards and two scores.

“They're embarrassed by it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of the defensive performance. “We have to do better.”

The Chiefs were fortunate to trail only 24-13 at halftime, when lightning lit up the sky and sent fans scurrying for the concourses. The Bills had begun to warm up but were pulled off the field for what became an hour-long wait.

Things didn't get a whole lot better for Kansas City when the game finally resumed.

After the teams traded punts, Mahomes slung a bullet that bounced off Tyreek Hill's hands and right to Hyde, who had nothing but mushy green field in front of him. He returned it 26 yards for his first career pick-six.

The Chiefs quickly drove into the Buffalo red zone on their next possession, but Mahomes threw a pass that Greg Rousseau batted at the line of scrimmage. The rookie defensive end managed to corral it for another interception.

“We knew we were going to take some punches coming out,” Hyde said. “We had to weather the storm, literally. And we were able to do that. We had some big takeaways in the second half that put us over the edge.”

FLASH FORWARD

Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon was active for the first time. He signed late last month after the NFL cleared him to play following his sixth suspension. Gordon caught one pass for 11 yards but also was called for offensive pass interference.

INJURIES

The Chiefs' Edwards-Helaire left with a left knee injury after getting tackled following a screen pass with 8:08 left in the third quarter. He finished with 13 yards on seven carries after back-to-back 100-yard rushing games.

UP NEXT

The Bills play in primetime again at Tennessee on Oct. 18.

The Chiefs head to Washington next Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills 38, Chiefs 20 | Game recap, highlights & photos

Bills are now 4-1 and lead the AFC East by two games (New England is 2-3 in second place) Bills have produced at least 35 points in four consecutive games for just the second time in franchise history (games 10-13 in 2004) Bills set an NFL record for taking a...
NFL
MPNnow

Maiorana: Bills are annihilating lesser opponents but must beat Chiefs to be AFC favorite

ORCHARD PARK – Josh Allen said Wednesday that he wasn’t even aware that the Buffalo Bills were playing the Kansas City Chiefs next week. Now, we all know that’s a straight up lie because even in the one-game-at-a-time cliché world that NFL players and coaches live in, you know as well as I that Allen and the Bills had that Chiefs game circled on their calendars the moment the NFL schedule was released.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com

PATRICK MAHOMES & CHIEFS HOST JOSH ALLEN & BILLS IN 2020 AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME REMATCH ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO

Coverage Begins with Football Night in America at 7 p.m. ET; Followed by 8:20 p.m. ET SNF Kickoff. “Sunday Night 7” Free-to-Play Game Features Weekly $100,000 Jackpot. Sunday Night Football & Football Night in America Delivering Largest Audiences Since 2015 and 2016, Respectively. STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 6, 2021 –...
NFL
Syracuse.com

Emmanuel Sanders on Buffalo Bills’ AFC title game loss to Chiefs: ‘The bruises are definitely there’

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Emmanuel Sanders sat in team meetings this week and just listened as the game film played from last season’s AFC Championship game. It’s not hard for Buffalo Bills fans, or players that were on the roster 10 months ago, to conjure up memories from a one-sided Kansas City victory. That game sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl and the Bills back to Buffalo to wallow in the sting from getting as close as a team can get to the big game without going.
NFL
KEYT

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense was once again abysmal in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in a rematch of the AFC title game. The defense watched the Kansas City offense turn the ball over four times without forcing one of their own. They gave up 315 yards through the air, 121 on the ground and 8.1 yards per play. And the Kansas City defense could not make a stop when the offense scored in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
ktvo.com

Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 on Sunday night. The rematch of the AFC title game was delayed more than an hour by lightning when the teams were at halftime.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Chiefs#American Football#Afc#Olympian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report card: Bills top Chiefs, 38-20

Now the Buffalo Bills know they can beat the back-to-back AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills made a statement on Sunday night, routing the Chiefs by 18 points, and they are now fully in control of getting the top playoff seed in the AFC. Following the Bills’ win, here’s...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 7 Quick thoughts on their 38-20 win over the Chiefs

These were some quick thoughts from the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The last time the Buffalo Bills were in Arrowhead Stadium, they were watching confetti fall as the Chiefs were celebrating an AFC Championship victory and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While a trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line Sunday night, this was a great win for the Buffalo Bills as they were able to officially close the chapter on last season with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

3 stats that show Bills & Chiefs have been class of AFC, neck-and-neck over past 20-plus games

One day after Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder, a heavyweight fight will be on display for the second straight night. Tonight’s heavyweight bout, however, is a matchup in the NFL between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo, winners of three straight games via blowout, and Kansas City, one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The matchup, an AFC Championship Game rematch, does not have major playoff implications as it’s only Week 5, but Buffalo will look to show that they can knock off the team that ended their season one year ago while also positioning themselves in a favorable spot for the AFC’s top seed early in the year.
NFL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
10K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy