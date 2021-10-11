The Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch In Southern California Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family
Tucked away in a grove of Oak and Sycamore trees, Orange’s Irvine Regional Park is a lovely place to spend the day with family – no matter the season! The park especially shines during fall when it hosts the annual Pumpkin Patch. You’ll be making plenty of awesome family memories at this beloved community event, where you can ride the train or go on a hayride! This is classic fall fun at its finest and it’ll be going on all month long. Take a look:
