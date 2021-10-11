The Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch In Southern California Is Scenic And Fun For The Whole Family

Tucked away in a grove of Oak and Sycamore trees, Orange’s Irvine Regional Park is a lovely place to spend the day with family – no matter the season! The park especially shines during fall when it hosts the annual Pumpkin Patch. You’ll be making plenty of awesome family memories at this beloved community event, where you can ride the train or go on a hayride! This is classic fall fun at its finest and it’ll be going on all month long. Take a look:

This fall, come on out to Irvine Park Railroad's Pumpkin Patch for a fun-filled day of classic fall entertainment. Located in Orange County, the Pumpkin Patch will be open through October 31, 2021.

Fun for the entire family awaits! Irvine Park's Pumpkin Patch is a popular tradition for many families and it's not hard to see why. Tucked away in a gorgeous setting, you'll have your pick between dozens of family activities and attractions.

Admission is free to the park's Pumpkin Patch; There is a park gate entrance fee for vehicles, though. You'll find it located just behind the park's train station. You can visit any day of the week - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekends.

Activities at the Pumpkin Past cost tickets, which you can buy for $6 each or $80 for a book of 15 tickets. Most activities cost just one ticket, like the scenic train ride past the park's two lakes and through a wooded grove of oak trees.

Other activities you'll enjoy at Irvine Park are hay rides, a moon bounce, gold panning, and a pumpkin ring toss. Kids of all ages will find something to enjoy, including kids at heart! The John Deere race is definitely a fan favorite.

The Pumpkin Patch offers a variety of free activities that don't require tickets, like the haunted house, the hay maze, and the hay pyramid. As you can imagine, the park sees a lot of visitors during this time of year! If you'd prefer to avoid lines and crowds, the park advises you to visit early in the season or early in the morning.

Ride the train, pick out the perfect pumpkin, and enjoy all of your favorite seasonal snacks and food at the Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch! This is a future family tradition just waiting to happen. Visit the park's website to learn more.

Have you visited Irvine Park during the fall Pumpkin Patch? What’s your favorite part of this community event? Share with us in the comments below!