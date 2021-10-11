Wijnaldum goes crazy for Memphis Depay

The second week of the Ones to Watch promo has arrived in FIFA 22, and this one has a PSG theme to it. Not only are new additions Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in packs, but FIFA players can now attempt to complete a Squad Building Challenge that features new PSG addition Georginio Wijnaldum. This card has the potential to be upgraded from its current 84 OVR rating, so it might not be a bad option should you be a fan of the powerhouse from Paris.

FIFA ・ 8 DAYS AGO