CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Wijnaldum goes crazy for Memphis Depay

By Barca Blaugranes
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemphis Depay has come in for huge praise from Netherlands team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum during the international break. Wijnaldum, who came close to joining Memphis at Barca this summer, has spoken about just how crucial the forward is to the national team. Memphis has seven goals and four assists for the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Jese Rodriguez's On-Off Girlfriend Denies She Ran Him Over

Jese Rodriguez's on-off girlfriend Aurah Ruiz has categorically denied claims she ran over the former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain star. Last Sunday, footage emerged of a man limping and requiring support from others on the side of the road and a newspaper in Gran Canaria said the location of the scene was close to where Rodriguez and his partner had recently been.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate fumes at PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino over Lionel Messi decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand thinks Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino’s has disrespected Lionel Messi during the Manchester City game. Lionel Messi finally made his mark on PSG after scoring the final goal against Manchester City on Tuesday at Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old also displayed his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Georginio Wijnaldum
Forbes

As Adidas Comes Out Against Biennial World Cup, FIFA May Have To Start Listening

Since FIFA announced plans to hold a World Cup every two years instead of four, there has been a battle to convince the rest of the soccer world the idea is a good one. Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global development, explained why it was the "right solution" for soccer. The world governing body gathered a selection of "legends" (ex-players) to endorse a biennial tournament and four South Asian associations also came out in support.
UEFA
Tribal Football

Holland manager van Gaal worried about Wijnaldum situation at PSG

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal admits he is worried about Gini Wijnaldum's lack of playing time at PSG. The Dutch midfielder decided to join PSG from Liverpool on a free transfer last summer. After starting the campaign in Mauricio Pochettino's favour, Wijnaldum has fallen down the pecking order behind Idrissa...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Exclusive: Hamann urges Liverpool to sign Wijnaldum replacement in January

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann would like to see the club sign another midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum when the transfer window re-opens in January. Netherlands international Wijnaldum joined PSG on a free transfer this past summer, ending his five-year association with Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp wanted to keep the 30-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN

Barcelona crisis: Memphis Depay has no regrets over move

Memphis Depay has told ESPN Netherlands he does not regret moving to Barcelona despite joining the club at a difficult time on and off the pitch. Memphis signed for Barca on a free transfer from Lyon in the summer and, with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann both leaving Camp Nou, the onus has fallen on the Netherlands international forward to carry the team in attack.
MLS
chatsports.com

Memphis Depay says he’s confident Barcelona can turn things around

Memphis Depay has laughed off suggestions he may be regretting his move to Barcelona and feels the Catalan giants can turn their season around after a tough start. The Dutchman joined from Lyon on a free transfer in the summer and enjoyed a great start with two goals and assist in his first three games.
SOCCER
gamepur.com

FIFA 22: How to complete POTM Georginio Wijnaldum SBC – Requirements and solutions

The second week of the Ones to Watch promo has arrived in FIFA 22, and this one has a PSG theme to it. Not only are new additions Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in packs, but FIFA players can now attempt to complete a Squad Building Challenge that features new PSG addition Georginio Wijnaldum. This card has the potential to be upgraded from its current 84 OVR rating, so it might not be a bad option should you be a fan of the powerhouse from Paris.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

PSG midfielder Wijnaldum: We were a family at Liverpool

PSG midfielder Gini Wijnaldum says he's happy with his move to Paris. Holland coach Louis van Gaal has admitted concern over the lack of action Wijnaldum has seen this season. However, the midfielder insists he has no regrets over his switch from Liverpool, telling PSG TV: "Since my arrival here, the players have helped me a lot. They are very friendly and they are also very good players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wijnaldum: Liverpool ace van Dijk belongs with Messi, Ronaldo

Georginio Wijnaldum believes Virgil van Dijk deserves to be ranked amongst the best three players in the world. Wijnaldum played with his Netherlands teammate at Liverpool before joining PSG this past summer. And the 30-year-old says van Dijk belongs with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the world's best players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Wijnaldum not 'completely happy' at PSG after 'very difficult' start

The Dutch midfielder has vented his frustration over a lack of regular minutes at Parc des Princes. Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted he's not "completely happy" at Paris Saint-Germain after a "very difficult" start to life in France. PSG signed Wijnaldum on a free transfer in the summer following his departure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gini Wijnaldum’s “Situation Is Not What I Wanted” at Paris Saint-Germain

It’s still early days for Gini Wijnaldum at Paris Saint-Germain, but it’s probably fair to say the former Liverpool player’s first to months at his new club haven’t gone the way he would have expected. It’s also probably fair to say that the 30-year-old Dutch international hasn’t been given the...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Gini Wijnaldum drops sad truth bomb on life at PSG

Gini Wijnaldum joined PSG this summer on a free transfer after a decorated career at Liverpool where he won a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy. However, life in the French capital hasn’t been so kind to the Dutchman. Wijnaldum dropped a huge truth bomb on how he’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
abc17news.com

Depay has 2 goals as the Netherlands beats Gibraltar 6-0

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Memphis Depay has scored twice, had two assists and missed a penalty as the Netherlands overpowered Gibraltar 6-0 to remain top of Europe Group G in World Cup qualifying. Second-place Norway, playing without injured striker Erling Haaland, beat Montenegro 2-0 to remain two points adrift of the Dutch. Burak Yılmaz scored the winner from the penalty spot deep in second-half stoppage time as Turkey beat Latvia 2-1 in Riga. Depay put his disappointing club season at Barcelona behind him with a productive night at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam against one of the world’s soccer minnows. His first goal of the night was his 13th of the year for Oranje, breaking the Dutch record of 12 in a calendar year by Patrick Kluivert.
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy