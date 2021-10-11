CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
System-wide climate survey launches Oct. 11

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Nebraska students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in a system-wide climate survey beginning Oct. 11. The survey, administered by Gallup, will assess areas such as the student experience, workplace engagement, diversity and inclusion, and communication. Students and employees will receive separate but similar surveys. Links to access the survey will be delivered via an email from the Office of the President.

