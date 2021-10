Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (knee) is expected to play in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Ian Rapoport reports. Rapoport added, "He [Taylor] had a little fluid build up in his knee, but it was more nagging than anything else. He’ll be fine." The buildup of fluid seems like something worth keeping tabs on throughout the season, but for Week 4 it looks like Taylor should be ready to go.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO