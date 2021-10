The situation looked bleak early for the Chicago White Sox. Facing elimination in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, the Sox trailed the Houston Astros by four runs heading to the bottom of the third. Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal had a message for reliever Michael Kopech. “I told him, ‘I’ve been here before, we’re going to come back and we’re going to win it,’ ” Grandal said. There ...

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO