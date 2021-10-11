CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-Violence Vaccine and Rejection of Neo-Fascist Demonstrations in Italy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the aggression demonstrations Green Pass protests last Saturday in Rome, Milan and other cities in ItalyPolice arrested 12 people on Sunday, including in the Italian capital (another in Milan and 57 reported). Two leaders of the far-right Forza Nua Considered relevant and / or responsible for the organization of this march Flew “correspondence bombs”(Basic explosion), stones and other objects against police and public buildings.

