Waterloo, IA

VOTE 2021: Councilwoman Margaret Klein challenging Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart

By Nick Weig
cbs2iowa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERLOO, Iowa — Like many communities, the race for Waterloo Mayor is fueled by local issues, and the speed at which those issues are addressed. But one particular issue, some fear is influenced by a national movement, is among the central issues between the sitting Mayor, and a councilwoman seeking his seat. Margaret Klein is one of two women hoping to prevent Mayor Quentin Hart from serving a fourth term as mayor.

