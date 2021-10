Eager to expand its outreach and support the community, First United Methodist Church is pleased to announce Natasha Zirkle as its new youth minister. “We are so excited to welcome Natasha to our church family and to our staff,” said Brian Seders, First United Methodist senior pastor. “Natasha has a strong witness for Christ as well as a great passion for touching children’s lives. One of our church goals is helping all age groups to grow into a deeper relationship with Jesus, and Natasha brings valuable experience and a true calling to do just that, particularly with children, both inside and outside the church.”

ELKINS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO