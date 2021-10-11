Tim Anderson again shining on big stage for White Sox

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (AP) — Whether he’s slugging game-ending home runs in an Iowa cornfield or piling up hits in the postseason, Tim Anderson keeps showing a flair for the biggest moments. Chicago’s exuberant star did it again. And the White Sox kept their season going for at least another day. Anderson singled three times and scored twice in another big playoff performance as the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-6 to avoid a three-game sweep in their AL Division Series. He has 16 hits in six career playoff games, the most by any major leaguer over a six-game postseason span. He is 16 for 29 in that stretch, with seven hits in this series after collecting nine in last year’s wild-card loss to Oakland.

