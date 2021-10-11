CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 more judge must OK 2-year sentence in doomed nuke project

By JEFFREY COLLINS - Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former utility executive is facing one final judge Monday before heading to prison, seeking permission to serve his sentence in federal prison rather than state prison. Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh is asking a state judge to approve the sentence his lawyers negotiated with prosecutors for lying about the progress of two nuclear reactors in South Carolina. Marsh is the first executive to go to prison in the project, which lasted nine years and never generated a watt of power. If Marsh's request is granted, he will report to a federal prison in North Carolina in early December.

