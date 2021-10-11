CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union workers vote down Deere's offer

By Staff
nonpareilonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion workers at Deere & Co. voted down the company's latest contract offer Sunday night. According to a release from Deere & Co., the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America informed Deere & Co. that "its production and maintenance employees have voted to reject the tentative collective bargaining agreements that would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States."

nonpareilonline.com

Washington Post

How to ask for a raise when companies are desperate for workers

Asking for more money? In this economy? Exactly. After a tremendous amount of instability over the past couple of years, demand for workers is up and many businesses are hoping to retain their employees. That feat has seemingly become more difficult as some 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, a sign American workers are looking for better opportunities and pay. In September, a disappointing 194,000 jobs were added, but job openings still outnumber unemployed workers.
WQAD

Milan restaurants offer free food to John Deere workers on strike

MILAN, Ill. — The Milan community is showing its support for John Deere workers on strike by offering free meals to the United Auto Workers union members. This as 10,000 John Deere workers across 14 plants in five states are back on the picket lines for a second day, after walking off the job due to failed contract negotiations.
WQAD

Loyola professor discusses Deere strike's potential economic impact

MOLINE, Ill. — United Auto Workers members are holding their line. "It's never a predictable outcome, and it will be determining who holds the chips going forward," said Pete Norlander, an associate professor at Loyola University in Chicago. After going on strike early Thursday morning, union workers at John Deere...
KGLO News

Deere plants shut down as union strikes

OTTUMWA — The John Deere plants in Waterloo, Ottumwa, Dubuque, Davenport and Ankeny sat quiet and the parking lot was empty as its workers went on strike early Thursday morning, and about a hundred people began picketing outside of the company’s gates in Ottumwa. Some motorists stopped to give food...
nonpareilonline.com

UAW workers enter second day of strike following national trends

East Moline Deere plant picketers huddled around two barrel fires at the entrance to their workplace on another gray, drizzly fall morning for the second day of the strike. Despite the dismal skies, spirits were high among the more than 20 United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) members lining their workplace's entrance on Friday bundled in jackets and sweatshirts.
FOX8 News

Deere & Co. workers go on strike; first major walkout in 30 years

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract […]
iowapublicradio.org

Politicians in Iowa are reacting to thousands of John Deere factory workers on strike

On Thursday, 10,000 John Deere factory workers in several states, including in Iowa, went on strike for the first time in 35 years. That includes 6,600 employees at plants in Waterloo, Davenport, Ankeny, Dubuque and Ottumwa. United Auto Workers union members rejected a six-year contract proposal that offered five or six percent raises and would have ended pensions for workers hired in the future.
AFP

More than 10,000 Deere workers go on strike in US

More than 10,000 workers with Deere & Company launched a strike at 14 facilities across the United States Thursday after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract negotiated between the farm equipment company and union leadership. "Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules," said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW's Agricultural Implement department. "We stay committed to bargaining until our members' goals are achieved." Deere said it remains "committed" to reaching a new UAW agreement, the company said on its website.
Outsider.com

John Deere Strike: Watch 10,000 Workers Protest, Demand Higher Pay

10,000 John Deere factory employees across the country are on strike today. The labor stoppage affects workers in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas. In solidarity with their fellow union members, they walked away from their positions at the stroke of midnight Thursday morning. Since then, many social media users and local residents have spoken up in support. Today, the country’s eyes are on Deere’s employees as they walk into the third nationwide strike currently affecting American workers.
siouxlandnews.com

Union workers at John Deere in Waterloo go on strike, first time in nearly 40 years

More than 10,000 Deere & Co. employees hit the picket lines Thursday. This after their union representation and the company failed to reach a deal by midnight, Wednesday. The United Auto Workers union said that's because, “The company failed to present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs,” Union President Ray Curry said in a statement.
CBS Chicago

John Deere Workers On Strike After Rejecting Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) –  John Deere workers from across the country went on strike Thursday after failing to reach a deal in their contract negotiations. The strike is the latest in a wave of labor stoppages across the country. 10,000 workers walked off the job and are demanding a better union contract. United Auto Workers at the John Deere plant in East Moline Illinois say they plan on picketing around the clock until their demands are met. This strike has shut down operations in at least 11 factories. At the heart of this strike is a dispute over a new labor contract with the United...
Oskaloosa Herald

Strike begins for Deere workers

OTTUMWA — Jubilant honks from supporters. Empty parking lots protected by barricades. Boos from picketers as semis entered the complex. Union workers at John Deere Ottumwa Works are on strike. As the clock struck midnight, and the calendar turned to Thursday, more than 10,000 workers part of the United Auto...
OTTUMWA, IA

