Union workers vote down Deere's offer

CHICAGO (CBS) – John Deere workers from across the country went on strike Thursday after failing to reach a deal in their contract negotiations. The strike is the latest in a wave of labor stoppages across the country. 10,000 workers walked off the job and are demanding a better union contract. United Auto Workers at the John Deere plant in East Moline Illinois say they plan on picketing around the clock until their demands are met. This strike has shut down operations in at least 11 factories. At the heart of this strike is a dispute over a new labor contract with the United...

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO